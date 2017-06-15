Good grief! Why won’t she just go away?

Via The American Mirror:

Hillary Clinton has mastered the art of capitalizing on other people’s achievements and popular social trends in an attempt to keep herself relevant.

On Tuesday, she was glomming on to Wonder Woman.

In a “surprise video” Wednesday in honor of Elizabeth Banks – a Clinton backer, activist and producer – that was shown at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Clinton spent much of her 95-second message likening herself to the woman superhero taking the box office by storm, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Clinton thanked Women in Film for supporting women in the industry, then quickly shifted the focus to herself.

“Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins,” Clinton said. “But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.” […Editor’s note: Hurl]

Eventually, she got around to Banks.

“She is such a special person, again, on screen and off,” Clinton said. “You’re not only a creative force in front of the camera and behind it, you are a passionate advocate for women’s equality and opportunity; I can vouch for that.”

