Nice! That should be very encouraging for him. He is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Via Free Beacon:

Members of both the Democratic and Republican congressional baseball teams will wear Louisiana State University gear at Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game in honor of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.), who was shot and injured in an attack on Wednesday.

Rep. Roger Marshall’s (R., Kan.) staff is organizing the gesture, the Hill reported.