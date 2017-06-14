History is repeating itself.

Via The Daily Caller:

Jeff Steir, a senior fellow at the National Center For Public Policy Research, couldn’t believe his ears Tuesday night when he appeared on Thom Hartmann‘s show on RT America.

At the 25:25 mark, Hartmann, a liberal, said there hasn’t been any lefty violence in America since The Weather Underground Organization, a radical left group that instituted a campaign of bombings in the mid-70s.

And then on Wednesday we all woke up to a madman — a lefty and rabid anti-Republican — shooting GOP lawmakers in a quaint baseball field in Alexandria, Va.

“Even up until last night, on @RT_America, the left was denying their role in political violence, ” Steir remarked on Twitter.

The senior fellow spoke to The Daily Caller‘s Mirror blog Wednesday about his appearance on RT America.

“I had very unique experience last night to be on a left-wing TV show [only] to be told the right is inciting violence,” Steir told me by phone. “My view is that is not acceptable. It happens on both sides. The host denies it. And then, unfortunately, we woke up to what we woke up to this morning. I was in shock. My point was, it’s both sides and it’s wrong.”

Asked for specific examples of lefty violence, Steir said, “While it is not my area of expertise, to the extent that there are threats from the right, there are threats from the left. Mayor [Bill] de Blasio supported the honoring of a terrorist from Puerto Rico. They thought it would be a good idea for him to not just march, but honor him.”

Steir believes attacks like the congressional baseball shootings should not be politicized. He wanted to get the word out about what happened on Hartmann’s program because he thought media consumers might not be aware of what the host said.

“I’m thinking no one is going to see it,” he said. “RT, whatever.”

