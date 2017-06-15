The student can’t the grasp the concept of two parent families.

Via The College Fix:

Campus life these days is fraught with racial strife. Much of the time this strife takes the form of a protest or a silly petition. Other times—as was recently the case at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville—it can result in someone losing her job.

At UT Knoxville this past spring semester, reports Colleen Flaherty at Inside Higher Ed, a question on a test related to slavery eventually led to a professor’s being fired. The ordeal began in February, where a black student, Kayla Parker, answered a question on a quiz related to familial bonds among black American slaves. Parker believed that the historical record shows that “black family bonds were destroyed by the abuses of slave owners, who regularly sold off family members to other slave owners.” The professor, Judy Morelock, marked Parker’s answer as incorrect, writing that she should have chosen an alternate answer: “Most slave families were headed by two parents.”

Parker disputed that interpretation, believing that Morelock was “whitewashing” the historical record on slavery. What followed was a bizarre months-long ordeal that spilled over to the Internet and eventually ended with Morelock’s termination at UT Knoxville. At one point, Morelock offered to let Parker “lecture the class on the topic,” a challenge that Parker ended up accepting (“because,” she claims, “I have had enough of white people defining my history, especially inaccurately”). Morelock eventually began posting what appeared to be thinly-veiled threats against Parker on the former’s Facebook page, writing, for instance, “after she graduates, all bets are off.” (Morelock, Flaherty writes, claims “some of” the comments were in fact not about Parker.)

