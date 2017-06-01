It’s almost like the left has a penchant for violence.

Via Campus Reform:

A Syracuse University professor recently urged students and colleagues to help “finish…off” the “fascists” who were demonstrating against Sharia law.

According to NPR, the Syracuse rally was marked by tensions between the anti-Sharia protesters—many of whom reportedly dressed in military-style fatigues—and self-styled “anti-fascist” (a.k.a., “antifa”) counter-protesters wearing face masks and carrying flags.

“We almost have the fascists in [sic] on the run,” Professor Dana Cloud tweeted Saturday, referring to the local “March Against Sharia” demonstration taking place that day. “Syracuse people come down to the federal building to finish them off.”