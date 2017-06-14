He appears in the worst condition, he was hit 4 or 5 times and isn’t out of the woods

Via WaPo:

Three congressmen came to George Washington University Hospital around 10:30 a.m. to visit Matt Mika, a lobbyist they said was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting.

“Matt Mika, one of the guys who helps us, is here at the hospital,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.). He said they had been unable to get much information about Mika’s status. “He’s been a big part of the team for a number of years and just a great athlete, helps us frankly at second base and at shortstop. He’s a great guy.”

Mika has worked as a lobbyist for Tysons Foods for more than six years and is director of government relations in the company’s D.C. office.

“We’re awaiting word on his condition,” the company said in a statement. “We’re deeply concerned about him and his family.”

The hospital said it is treating two patients from the shooting who remain in critical condition.

