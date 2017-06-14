Terry doesn’t know his butt from a hole in the ground. He should not wade into things he doesn’t know anything about.

Via Daily Caller:

Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday he was not the day to talk about gun control, then proceeded to talk about gun control hours after the shooting of Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise in Alexandria, Va.

“I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens,” McAuliffe told The Daily Caller News Foundation and other reporters near the scene of the shooting. “I have long advocated — this is not what today is about — but there are too many guns on the streets. We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I have long talked about this.”

McAuliffe later clarified that he meant to say 93 individuals were killed per day by gun violence.

