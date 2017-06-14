Click on for audio:

On it you can hear the tail end of the shooter shooting, what sounds like probably the Capitol Police hand gun response and then a volley of different shots after the other police arrive. And what’s striking, how did he get off about 70 shots not spraying off shots?

Via The Hill:

The Hill has obtained audio of dozens of gun shots at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four others were wounded in the shooting.

As many as 30 gun shots can be heard in the recording, which was taken from a house not far from the field where GOP lawmakers and aides were practicing. It is unclear how many of the shots were fired by a gunman and how many were fired by police. The footage does not show any video of the shooting.