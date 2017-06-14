Via Daily Caller:

The alleged gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others Wednesday made a negative post about the representative on his personal Facebook page in January 2015.

James T. Hodgkinson, the man believed to be the gunman at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning, posted to his personal Facebook page on Jan. 8, 2015 that “here’s a Republican that should Lose His Job, but they Gave Him a Raise.”

Scalise is currently undergoing surgery for wounds he received Wednesday morning but is reportedly in stable condition, according to his staff.