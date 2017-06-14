Rep Steve Scalise​, in a video from Monday, expressed his excitement about upcoming baseball game. https://t.co/kL3WFmIooj pic.twitter.com/6b8R4hrwkD — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

Hospital just reported he is still in critical condition, despite earlier reports he was in stable condition.

He was lying for several minutes bleeding on the field when no one was able to get to him. He was hit in the hip and how much blood he may have lost is not clear.

The Congress members asked people to do what they can do to contribute to the cause of the Congressional baseball game, the Boys and Girls Clubs of D.C., and the game between the Democrats and Republicans is expected to continue tomorrow.



