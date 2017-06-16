CNN attempts to bolster their fake news reportage with pictures of flooded streets in the coastal city of Miami and a dust storm in the desert country of Sudan as if flooding never occurred in coastal areas and dust storms never occurred in deserts prior to the use of fossil fuels. They also use the totally de-bunked and refuted claim that “97% of climate scientists agree that global warming is man-made” and the “science is settled”.

Via CNN:

(CNN) Eric Madrid teaches advanced sciences, including topics on climate change and evolution, to high school students in the deep-red Texas Hill Country.

As one might expect in this conservative bastion of the nation, some of the students say it’s all lies or fake news.

“But that’s usually in the beginning of the semester,” said Madrid, who left a Ph.D.-level research gig to go into public education. “As I show them data and evidence, that tends to go away.”

In fact, Madrid isn’t so worrieed about his students. It’s the other teachers who concern him: “I get much more pushback from other teachers than students. Adults have already pretty much made up their minds, and we also don’t have the time to sit down and discuss the issues.”

Madrid’s situation underscores the confusion that the climate change issue has presented to many schools across the country. Although 97% of climate scientists agree that global warming is linked to the burning of fossil fuels, a majority of middle and high school teachers are not aware of this consensus. Many of these teachers teach climate change as if it were an ongoing debate within the scientific community.

This disconnect between scientists and educators was captured in a recent survey (PDF) by the National Center for Science Education, a nonprofit that works to promote science over ideology.

“Our survey found that relatively few teachers had even a college course that devoted as much as a single class to climate change,” said Glenn Branch, the center’s deputy director, who notes that many teachers present misinformation about climate change or avoid teaching it entirely.

“Scientists believe that (climate change) is a really big issue, and it’s really inconsistent in terms of how it’s being taught,” explained Gerald Lieberman, director of the California State Education and Environment Roundtable, which works closely with the California Department of Education on instructional strategies related to the environment.

