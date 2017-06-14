Crazy and they’re saying “attack appears to be deliberate.” You think?

Via Daily Mail:

Five people including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise were shot at a GOP baseball practice on Wednesday morning. Scalise was shot in the hip by the gunman who fired between 50 and 100 rounds from his rifle before being brought down by one of the security agents on scene. Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis said the shooter asked the group of they were Republican or Democrat before opening fire. Two members of Scalise’s security detail were also shot and an unnamed congressional staffer was shot in the leg. The shooting took place at around 6.30am at a practice field in Alexandria, Virginia. The politicians were practicing for a charity match which is due to take place on Thursday at Nationals Park. Keep reading…

Update:

New video shows Steve Scalise on a stretcher moments after being shot during baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. https://t.co/IWK3lMJ8r5 pic.twitter.com/3XZdnnyXvS — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Via Washington Examiner:

Paul told Fox News he was in the outfield, behind a fence, when the gunman started firing up to 60 shots at lawmakers, hitting Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., two officers and an aide. Paul saw Scalise “go down” at second base. “We can see him but can’t get to him,” Paul said. “My gut feeling was I have to decide to stay or run. At that point, I think he’s advancing toward us.” Paul said if not for the security detail who accompanies Scalise everywhere, there would have been “no stopping” the shooter, who was situated somewhere behind third base. “I do believe without the Capitol Hill police, it would have been a massacre,” Paul said. “We had no defense, no defense at all. We are lucky Scalise was there. This was his security detail. Without them, it would have been a massacre. There was no stopping this guy. We were like sitting ducks. It was a wide open field, it’s a killing field.” Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Iraq War veteran and a surgeon, was with Scalise. “I felt like I was back in Iraq but without my weapon,” Wenstrup said.

Update:

There are earlier conflicting reports, but suspect is reported now as dead.



