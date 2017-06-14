Professor Wright is one slick scammer. He’s making himself wealthy promoting Marxism while denigrating capitalism. Gotta love the photo. Somewhere between Art Garfunkel and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Via Daily Caller:

The University of Wisconsin-Madison offers a sociology course informing students that capitalism creates “a world of great misery, inequality and oppression” that “is irrational in ways that hurt nearly everyone.”

Erik Olin Wright, the well-heeled professor who teaches the graduate-level course, rakes a sweet annual salary of $170,000 per year.

The MacIver Institute, a free-market think tank, obtained the syllabus for Wright’s course by way of a public records request. The course is entitled: “Class, State, and Ideology: An Introduction to Social Science in the Marxist Tradition.”

The affluent professor’s course syllabus, which goes on — and on — for almost 80 pages, declares that capitalism “generates harms” and “generates injustices” which “can be broadly grouped under three rubrics: exploitation, domination and irrationality.”

Marxism, on the other hand, is an “emancipatory social science” that seeks to “fulfill the goal of generating critical social scientific knowledge relevant to the task of challenging systems of oppression.”

“Human emancipation” is the goal of Marxism, the fat-cat professor explains.

[…]

The tenured, capitalism-hating professor’s annual salary of $170,000 is $116,111 greater than the household income of a typical Wisconsin family and in the top 2 percent of all Americans.

While an average middle-class family in Wisconsin survives on $4,491 per month (before taxes), the Marxist professor enjoys a cushy monthly income of $14,166.

Wright, who grew up in Berkeley, Calif., has spent more than three decades at the taxpayer-funded University of Wisconsin.

