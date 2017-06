Living in denial.

Via The Hill:

President Trump’s portrait has been taken down from the walls of Jackson, Wyoming’s town hall.

In a statement via email, Mayor Pete Muldoon insisted he wasn’t making a political decision and was simply declining to honor Trump because it would offend some of Jackson’s residents.

“The Town of Jackson will not take sides by honoring any partisan politician,” Muldoon wrote. “We aren’t required to display signs of respect — our respect is earned, not demanded.”

