They’re already moving more toward the obstruction argument, since they’ve been unable to show any collusion.

Via Daily Caller:

The Republican platform on supporting Ukraine against pro-Russian rebels was strengthened, not weakened, despite Democratic claims, Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday.

Cotton’s alleged correction came during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.

“For the record, as stated earlier, the Republican platform was weakened on the point of arms for Ukraine. That’s incorrect,” the Arkansas senator said. “It was actually strengthened. I would add it was the Democratic president who refused requests to supply arms to Ukraine.”

