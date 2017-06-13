Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Via MRC:

Today will not go into the annals of “Great Days in Journalism History.” It’s a day of shame for much of the left-stream media, which proved that a lie travels halfway around the world before the truth puts on its boots.

The day started with Josh Brown, a commentator on CNBC, spinning a big fib in a Tweet to his 721,000 followers about how the newly crowned NBA champion Golden State Warriors had unanimously decided to boycott the Trump White House, “per reports.”

That razor-thin snippet was all the verification left-stream writers needed to justify stories they hoped would embarrass President Trump. Media frenzy ensued and reporters from the West Coast to London repeated Brown’s claim, per reports. Within a matter of hours, the search term “Warriors to boycott White House” had accumulated 652,000 internet entries!

Among those who ran free and wild with this dubious “news” are: the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s JuliaKate Culpepper, The Root’s Stephen Cockrell, Jen Hayden of The Daily Kos, Patrick May of The Mercury News, The Sporting News, The Daily Mail, the Washington Post, Ryan Bort of Newsweek, NBC Sports, the Kansas City Star, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times, BET and many more.[…]

Eventually the Golden State Warriors issued a news release refuting Brown, stating the president had not yet issued an invitation to the team to visit the White House.

By early afternoon, Forbes’ Jerry Barca had dug around and posted a story about how Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead had pressed Brown to fess up: “I have no idea if it’s true, hence ‘per reports.'”

Barca wrote: “Turns out, Brown posted the boycott news based on a tweet from an unverified Twitter account of Mike Sington, whose bio on the social media platform describes him as a retired director of operations at Universal Studios and the world’s top celebrity expert”

