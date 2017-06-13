So dumb. Everyone has ‘appropriated’ everyone else at one time or another, it’s called culture.

Via Free Beacon:

A group of Native American and indigenous activists are lobbying the United Nations to outlaw “cultural appropriation” across the globe.

Critics of “cultural appropriation” believe that people should not adopt ideas, art, food, clothing, or other elements of cultures they do not belong to. Most recently, pop star Katy Perry apologized for appropriating African-American culture by wearing cornrows and eating watermelon in a music video.

A specialized committee within the U.N.’s World Intellectual Property Organization has been considering several draft documents on indigenous appropriation for the past two decades, CBC News reported Tuesday. If passed, international intellectual property regulations would expand to protect “indigenous designs, dances, words, and traditional medicines.”

Keep reading…