Via The College Fix:

More than 100 colleges and universities in the U.S. now offer formal academic programs in “social justice,” giving students credit for studying intersectionality, oppression, privilege, gender pronouns and racial minorities, according to research by The College Fix.

The proliferation of majors, minors and master’s degrees in social justice comes on top of the widespread diversity programming offered to – or forced on – students through residential and administrative programs.

The Fix found at least 64 American colleges that offer minors in social justice or a substantially similar field, such as social justice leadership. At least 18 offer four-year degrees in the field, and at least 15 offer master’s degrees.

Doctoral programs are also in the mix. The Fix found at least two universities offer PhD programs with a focus in social justice: The University of Massachusetts-Amherst (Social Justice Education) and Fielding Graduate School in California (Inclusive Leadership for Social Justice).

These schools play host to numerous social justice-themed classes.

If you’d like to learn how your food might be oppressive, consider taking classes through Oregon State University’s graduate minor in food culture and social justice, which offers classes such as “Food and Ethnic Identity: Decolonizing Our Food and Body.”

Or perhaps you’d like to learn about what feminists think about sexism and racism in the media. Ohio Wesleyan University’s “Feminist Perspectives on Race and Gender in the Media” class would have you covered.

