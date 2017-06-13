Liberals want to pretend like this was all just an effort by Russians to get them. But in facts, Russians and/or other hackers tried to get Republicans as well, they were just less successful because the GOP were smarter and didn’t fall for the phishing scams like people like Podesta did.

Via Daily Caller:

The same hackers believed to have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta targeted employees at the conservative Heritage Foundation during the run-up to the 2016 election, The Daily Caller has learned.

The influential nonprofit worked closely with the Trump transition team both before and after the election, and was dubbed “Donald Trump’s think tank” by CNN. The Trump campaign relied on Heritage’s research for policy ideas, a fact that the nonprofit proudly promoted on its website.

