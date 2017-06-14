Bipartisanship is outdated.

Via The Hill:

The weekly meeting of House Democrats on Tuesday erupted over stark disagreements about how the party should fight President Trump.

Rep. Michael Capuano (D-Mass.), a leadership ally, stood during the Democrats’ closed-door caucus meeting to denounce Rep. Brad Sherman’s (D-Calif.) impeachment push as a selfish maneuver that could hurt fellow Democrats and candidates at home, according to a source in the room.

There must be ”a discussion within the caucus — in a public forum — before we do something that would position our colleagues or our future colleagues,” Capuano said, according to the source.

“Emotions are high. These issues have political implications and government ones.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the minority whip, also took issue with Sherman’s tactics on Tuesday after the meeting.

“We believe strongly that a discussion about impeachment is not timely,” he said.

Sherman told The Hill that he spoke with Capuano afterward to emphasize that he wasn’t moving forward with a floor vote on impeachment without input from Democratic leaders and colleagues.

“I said, ‘I couldn’t agree with you more. I’m not doing anything until I consult with colleagues and leadership,'” Sherman said.

Sherman expects to formally introduce his article of impeachment against Trump either later this week or next. He then wants to give the GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee time to decide how to respond.

“I think the Republican leadership is entitled to a few weeks to decide what to do with this article,” he said.

Sherman’s resolution has virtually no chance while Republicans control the House. Sherman said that if he does move forward with forcing a floor vote using a procedure that allows any member to offer a “privileged” resolution, it likely wouldn’t be until after the August recess.

Sherman’s article of impeachment against the president accuses Trump of obstructing justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey last month. Comey had been leading the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the possibility that Trump’s team had colluded with Moscow to sway the result.

Keep reading…