But hey, it’s working!

Via Daily Caller:

Nearly 2 million individuals enrolled in Obamacare plans through state exchanges dropped their coverage through mid-March, according to a Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services report released Monday evening.

Some 12.2 million people enrolled in Obamacare plans during the 2017 open enrollment period, but only 10.3 million individuals paid their premiums to maintain health coverage through March 15, 2017. Essentially, 1.9 million individuals either had not paid or did not pay the necessary amount to keep coverage on the exchanges, according to the CMS report.

“Consumers are sending a clear message that cost and affordability are major factors in their decision to cancel or terminate coverage,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement.

Keep reading…