Ah, this old lie…

Via Fusion:

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence marked the one year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre by once again commemorating the deaths of 49 people who he almost certainly would have considered subhuman were they still alive today.

Quoting President Donald Trump’s painfully uninspired tweet that we “NEVER FORGET” the victims of attack (while never mentioning that most of the victims were, in fact, members of the LGBTQ community), Pence urged his Twitter followers to “pray [that] their loved ones find comfort & peace.”

