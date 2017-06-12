Safe-space TV.

Via USA Today:

In the months since Donald Trump’s election, countless TV shows have rejiggered their new episodes to reflect the tumultuous political climate.

Broad City joins the ranks when it returns to Comedy Central for its fourth season (Aug. 23, 10 ET/PT), which is “deeply rooted in this time,” says co-creator Ilana Glazer, who stars in bawdy bridal comedy Rough Night (in theaters Friday).

The stoner sitcom follows two friends (Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, playing heightened versions of themselves) living and working in New York, mining humor from their unusual roommates, empowered hookups and madcap misadventures across the city. But the inclusive comedy hasn’t been afraid to get political in the past, even inviting Hillary Clinton on for a brief guest spot last year in an episode where Ilana pledges to campaign for the then-presidential hopeful.

