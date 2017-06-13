But hey, we need something to report on.

Via Daily Caller:

The White House has refuted the idea that President Trump is considering dismissing special counsel Robert Mueller, who was recently appointed to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Senior administration officials batted down the notion that Trump was considering firing Mueller after Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media and a friend of the president, alleged that he was thinking about it during an appearance on “PBS Newshour” Monday.

