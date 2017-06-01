Mind-numbing.

Via Vogue:

Disney’s Aladdin live-action remake is officially under way. However, ever since its announcement, a big question surrounding the production has been whether Disney and director Guy Ritchie will do the story justice by casting Middle Eastern actors. But if new whisperings are right, we may potentially be in for a white lead.

According to The Sun, a source says that Ritchie is leaning towards Tom Hardy to play the role of Jafar, the scepter-wielding, fashionable-cape-sporting baddie we all remember from our childhoods.

That said, it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed and as of now this is just a rumor.

Nevertheless, the potential decision is already raising concerns of whitewashing, or casting white actors in nonwhite roles at the expense of nonwhite actors.