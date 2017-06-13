Once upon a time, universities were places of higher learning where young men and women transitioned from children to adults and received an education. Now they are institutions of hard left ideology which have young men and women transitioning from young adults to childhood.

Via Campus Reform:

Franklin Pierce University now has a “Safe Space Pledge” listed on a website dedicated to “student conduct and community standards.”

According to the pledge, it is a student’s “responsibility to be an ally,” noting that “a Raven (the university’s mascot) demonstrates integrity and respect for the community.”

“We must recognize that discrimination is not accepted, there is no excuse,” the Safe Space Pledge declares. “It is our responsibility to intervene, safely, in situations where discrimination has occurred.”

The pledge goes on to state that students “must come together to create a safe environment in which diversity and inclusion are appreciated and where everyone is welcomed.”

“It’s On Us, all of us, at Franklin Pierce University to end all forms of discrimination,” the pledge adds.

Meanwhile, the school’s “community standards” website advertises a “Safe Space Training” for “students, faculty, and staff” who wish to develop “skills to effectively support, affirm, refer, and advocate for LGBTQ+ community members” and learn “how to respond to and report incidents of hatred including assault and harassment.”

