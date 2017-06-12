Just like the AG trying to get him in New York. Funny that…

Via Daily Caller:

The attorney general for Washington, D.C. who filed a lawsuit against President Trump on Monday is a major Democratic donor and gave thousands of dollars to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as recently as last year.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh filed a lawsuit against the president on Monday, accusing him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by receiving payments from foreign leaders through his businesses.

Racine isn’t quite a neutral party, however — he has a long record as a Democratic donor and gave thousands of dollars to liberal politicians including Clinton, former President Barack Obama, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and California Senator Kamala Harris.

