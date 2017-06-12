So dumb.

Via Fox News:

A Democratic congressman wants to make sure President Trump’s tweets are preserved for posterity.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., on Monday introduced a bill aptly named the “COVFEFE Act,” in reference to one of Trump’s more amusing Twitter misfires.

The bill would amend the Presidential Records Act to include the term “social media,” ensuring Trump’s personal Twitter account contents are archived. It also would make sure deleted tweets are documented and prescribe penalties for deleting tweets in the future.

