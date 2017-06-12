NYC would be close to 11,000 miles. The best they’re estimated to have achieved so far is 2500 miles

Via Daily Mail:

North Korea has responded to US President Donald Trump’s taunting tweets with a threat to launch nuclear weapons at New York City.

The far-fetched boast came in a Monday statement in Rodong Sinmun, a state-run newspaper viewed as a mouthpiece for the official viewpoint of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s regime.

‘The DPRK is about 10,400km [6,462m] far away from New York. But this is just not a long distance for its strike today,’ the statement said, referring to the initials for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

