More removal of the Obama legacy. Obama didn’t give a rap about human rights in Cuba, it was all about acceding to the Communist regime.

Via The Hill:

President Trump is expected to announce changes to U.S. policy toward Cuba next Friday in Miami, according to reports.

The administration has been evaluating Cuba policy for several months. Trump has criticized former President Obama’s decision to relax trade restrictions and re-establish diplomatic relations with Cuba.

“If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal,” Trump pledged on Twitter last November.

Critics of Obama’s decision have said easing restrictions supports Cuban President Raúl Castro’s regime.

