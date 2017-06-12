The school had no prohibition against political slogans, they had pictures of Reagan/Bush and Obama clothing that was not censored previously.

WALL — The Wall High School teacher and adviser of the yearbook club has been suspended due to alleged censorship of images and quotes by students supporting President Donald Trump.

Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said Monday that the teacher, who she declined to name, was suspended “pending further disciplinary action” from the school board.

On the high school’s website, the yearbook club’s adviser is listed as Susan Parsons. According to public records, she collected an $87,950 salary last year.

“I don’t have definitive answers to all of my questions yet, but I knew enough at this point to get board approval to take that action,” Dyer said.

Dyer declined to identify what disciplinary action could be taken. Termination would require the board to file tenure charges against her.

According to her LinkedIn page, Parsons has worked in the district for 15 years.

On her yearbook class’s website within the district homepage, Parsons includes “photo editing” as one of the “real world skills” that students learn during yearbook production.

She did not return a call to her home seeking comment. In an interview with the New York Post, she said “we have never made any action against any political party.

But when asked if she knew who altered the photos, Parsons simply said, “I’m going to hang up.”

There have been three reported instances of censorship in the yearbook, all revolving around students supporting President Donald Trump.

Grant Berardo, a junior at the school, took his school pictures wearing a navy blue “Make America Great Again” shirt from the campaign. But in the yearbook, his photo had been digitally altered so it resembled a nondescript black T-shirt.

Keep reading…