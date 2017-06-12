Her legacy of working for only a few hours a week and making millions from suckers at college.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to roll out a plan to curb the powers of the Consumer Financial Protections Burea (CFPB) and lay out its review of a large swath of banking regulations in a report expected to be released as early as Monday.

Trump ordered Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Treasury Department in early February to conduct a thorough review of regulations imposed on the banking and financial sectors after the housing market collapse of 2007. The Treasury’s report is expected to be less far-reaching than the Financial CHOICE Act passed in the House June 8.

