Unfortunately that’s the only way you remove dictators.

Via The Guardian:

The deadly unrest in Venezuela could lead to “a blood bath” and spark a major refugee crisis, Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski warned on Monday.

Speaking in Madrid during a visit to Spain, Kuczynski said Venezuela’s months-long political and economic crisis, which has seen thousands march for and against the government of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, could force people to leave the country in droves.

“If nothing is done, it will end in a blood bath, there will be a (migratory) invasion in Cucuta”, in Colombia, Kuczynski said at a gathering organised by leading Spanish daily El Pais.

Keep reading…