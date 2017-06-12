Coincidence…

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC conducted street interviews Saturday to get reactions from “everyday folks” about James Comey’s recent Senate testimony, but they appear to have snuck in a top Obama campaign aide.

Late in Saturday’s show, host Richard Lui turned the broadcast over to NBC News’ Jinah Kim, who was in Los Angeles, CA snagging street interviews with local residents.

Among those interviewed were a woman who recently moved to the U.S. from the U.K., a tourist visiting LA from Kansas City, MO — and a possible Obama campaign aide.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and the fact that he would make a very specific request to have everybody else leave the office so that he would be alone with Comey, for me, speaks volumes,” a woman named Alma Marquez, identified only as a “Los Angeles Resident,” said during the segment.

Keep reading…