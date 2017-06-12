Now you get how vicious the left is.

Via Free Beacon:

First Daughter and White House assistant Ivanka Trump said Monday on “Fox and Friends” that work in the administration has been “hard” and there is a “level of viciousness” she didn’t expect from the opposition.

She said, however, that the work was not supposed to be easy.

“My father and this administration intends to be transformative. And we want to do big, bold things. And we’re looking to change the status quo. So I didn’t expect it to be easy,” she said.

“I was a little bit blindsided by [the distractions] on a personal level,” she added.

Keep reading…