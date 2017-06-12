Ah, no. This is what they’re thinking about? Priorities…

A Daily Beast piece on Monday declared that former FBI Director James Comey was the “sex symbol America needs right now” after his Senate testimony in which he took on his former boss President Donald Trump.

“Less than an hour into former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, there was a collective stirring-of-loins across America: Comey was…hot?” reported the Beast‘s Lizzie Crocker.

Crocker noted that many of the Twitter reactions to Comey’s testimony was centered around his appearance. “By the end of his public testimony, James Comey was not just hot; he was eminently faceable.”

