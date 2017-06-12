How many is that now? Jonathan Turley, Alan Dershowitz and now Elizabeth Foley. Not looking good for liberal narrative. And the fact that Robert Mueller let James Comey testify before Congress is another indication, as generally, a prosecutor would never let a witness testify before case and subject his testimony to being grilled and dissected.

Via Daily Caller:

Constitutional law professor Elizabeth Price Foley spent her Sunday afternoon knocking down the “obstruction of justice” narrative on MSNBC.

The Harvard-educated Foley calmly explained to frustrated MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian why President Trump would have been legally allowed to suggest former FBI Director James Comey let go of the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and why Trump was well within his constitutional authority to later fire Comey.

“If the American people are unhappy with the way Trump acted,” Foley said, “their two options under our constitutional system are to push for impeachment or to vote somebody else into office in 2020.”

