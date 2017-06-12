Linda Sarsour unavailable for comment.

Via Trend:

At least 20 Iranian citizens were lashed in the country’s north western province of Qazvin due to breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Prosecutor of Qazvin province, Esmail Sadeghi Niaraki said that the mentioned persons were sentenced to fine and lash due to eating in public during fasting hours in the month of Ramadan, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported on June 11.

He further said that so far 90 people have been arrested in Qazvin due to breaking of the Ramadan fast, adding that a special court is reviewing their cases.

Fasting in Ramadan month is considered a religious duty for Muslims.

It is said that according to the law in Iran, people who break their fasts in public are liable to between 10 to 60 days in prison or 74 lashes.