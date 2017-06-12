Zakaria’s employer, CNN, is one of the play’s sponsors.

CNN serial plagiarist Fareed Zakaria went to see a production of Julius Cesar in New York’s Central Park, a play that we now know depicts the gruesome assassination of President Trump. Nothing wrong with that. Zakaria might not have known what he was in for. But after it was over, Zakaria so enjoyed the bloody spectacle, was so enthused, he declared the play a “masterpiece” and publicly recommended it to others.

“If you’re in NYC, go see Julius Caesar, free in Central Park,” Zakaria tweeted 13 days ago, “brilliantly interpreted for Trump era. A masterpiece[.]”

Last week The Daily Wire broke the news that Zakaria’s employer, Time-Warner, parent company of CNN, is one of the sponsors of Trump’s nightly assassination.

And if you are wondering what exactly it is that a prestigious CNN star and anchor is praising as a “masterpiece” and is eager for others to see, here is video — and yes, it is as bad as you thought:

Already two high-profile sponsors have dumped their sponsorship of this assassination porn, Delta Airlines and Bank of America. As of this writing, though, most (including American Express and New York Magazine ) continue to stand by the idea that it is acceptable to stab the American president to death every night on stage.

