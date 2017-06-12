Obama cut 20 years off of this scumbag’s prison sentence and set him free 3 days before Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Convicted Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) terrorist leader Oscar Lopez Rivera appeared on a float at the front of the Puerto Rican Day Parade with New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito, The New York Post reported.

Parade organizers initially tried to honor Lopez Rivera with an official award, but a mass pull out by corporate sponsors and key regular attendees over that move caused Lopez Rivera to decline the honor. However, Lopez Rivera was highlighted just by riding on the front display that moved down 5th Avenue.

“I feel good about being here,” Lopez Rivera said to reporters as he exited a van to enter the parade. He pounded his chest yelling, “Que viva Puerto Rico!”

“This parade is for the Puerto Rican public,” he added.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio previously insisted Lopez Rivera would not receive any award and that he would not march in the parade if that award was given, but ultimately, de Blasio marched in the parade, the Post noted, and maintained a 10 block distance from Lopez Rivera.

