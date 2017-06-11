Marine One has landed at the White House and @POTUS is back home after a weekend in NJ. Barron wearing a t-shirt that says "The Expert" pic.twitter.com/FX678uQU3z

Well, that takes away a liberal talking point.

Via Washington Examiner:

First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have officially moved into the White House, months after President Trump took the oath of office.

The pair was expected to move June 14, but flew with President Trump on Air Force One on Sunday, who was returning from a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday,” Trump tweeted.

