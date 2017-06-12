Drug cartels sending a message?

Via Valley Central:

An off-duty Border Patrol agent suffered serious injuries Friday night after an apparent assault in New Mexico.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, a motorist found the off-duty agent “on the side of the road” in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The agent suffered multiple, serious injuries to his head, chest and hands,” according to the news release. “Emergency Medical Services transported the agent to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his wounds. The agent is in stable condition.”

The news release didn’t specify where, exactly, the motorist found the off-duty agent — or identify the road by name.

Details about the injuries suffered by the agent weren’t immediately clear.

Robin Zielinski, a photographer for the Las Cruces Sun-News newspaper, tweeted that a “credible source told me that fingers of off-duty Border Patrol agents were cut off during last night (sic) attack.”

