Let the games begin!

Via The Hill:

Puerto Rico voted overwhelmingly in favor of statehood on Sunday in a referendum that begins the steps toward sending representatives to Washington, D.C.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 97 percent voted for statehood, though turnout was only about 23 percent. One and a half percent voted for independence from the United States, according to Decision Desk HQ, while 1.3 percent voted to keep the current status of a territory of the United States.

