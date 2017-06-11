Three more added to the watch list in Britain.

Via NBC News:

German authorities on Sunday released without charge three British men detained in Germany late on Saturday after their conversations on board an easyJet flight from Slovenia to London prompted the pilot to divert to Cologne.

“The criminal investigation against them has been halted. No evidence was found,” a local police spokesman said. “We now believe that there was never any real danger.”

Nine people received medical treatment after all 151 passengers were evacuated from the Airbus 319 aircraft using emergency slides.

It was not immediately clear when the men, who were returning to London after a business trip, would travel onto London. The remaining passengers had departed on another easyJet plane for London earlier on Sunday.[…]

The pilot diverted the flight from Ljubljana to Cologne after fellow passengers reported the men were discussing “terrorist matters” and carried a book entitled “Kill” with a sniper rifle on its cover, police and state prosecutors said in a statement. They said the alleged conversation could not be verified.

Bild newspaper said passengers told airline personnel they had heard the men using words including “bomb” and “explosive”, and said one carried a suspicious backpack.

A Cologne police spokesman said the men were aged 31, 38 and 48, and worked for a British company, but declined to name the firm.

A backpack that belonged to the 48-year old was examined and blown up in a controlled explosion by authorities after officials found potentially suspicious cables inside after the plane landed, the police spokesman said. Nothing dangerous was ultimately found to have been in the bag or on the aircraft.

Keep reading…