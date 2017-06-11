Read deep into this. It’s pretty clear that Comey leaked before. Plus the NY Times says that the leak about the memo came from 2 people who had seen the memo. Comey only mentioned one so he didn’t tell Congress the full story.

Via NY Post:

As we sift through the rubble of the James Comey ­ hearing, I have a confession to make: My descriptions of the former FBI boss as J. Edgar Comey are accurate but incomplete.

By his actions, Comey reveals himself to be a fellow traveler with Never Trumpers. His firing brought him out of the shadows and into the open “resistance” to the president.

In hindsight, their clash was ­inevitable.

Yes, the FBI does enormous good in catching bad guys. But the same could be said of the bureau during the long, sordid tenure of J. Edgar Hoover.

