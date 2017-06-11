Swedes searching for the common denominator.

Via Breitbart:

A new report has revealed that sex attacks at Swedish festivals have increased as much as 1000 percent in 2016, a trend which does not appear to be changing.

Non-profit organisation The Night Shift say they have documented over a hundred cases of sexual molestation, and that the numbers continue to rise Expressen reports. Over the past year, Sweden has seen a dramatic increase in the number of sex attacks at open air festivals and amusement parks across the country.

Grona Lund, an amusement park in Stockholm, was the scene of one sex attack last year, but so far this year there have been at least four according to security manager Fredrik Gemzell. The park, which has only been open since April, is one of the busiest in the country.

“All cases are reported to the police. It is young teenage girls who have been victims,” said Gemzell adding, “We have our own security centre, where visitors can call. In addition, we have a security team which patrols the park. It is good that the police reported. It’s an incredible, totally unacceptable behaviour.”[…]

Many of the men who have committed sex attacks at the various festivals were described as having a “foreign origin.”

At the Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping another girl, only 15, claimed that foreign men had sexually attacked her and her five friends.

