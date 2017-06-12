Brilliant waste of taxpayer funds. Meanwhile the D.C. Metro goes to rot and ruin due to the lack of routine maintenance.

The District of Columbia is spending $20,000 to pay artists to paint environmentally friendly, pro-LGBTQ murals on storm drains.

Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a “rainbow-colored crosswalk” on Friday to promote gay pride parades that are taking place in the city this weekend. Bowser announced storm drains would also be painted by local artists to “celebrate the LGBTQ identity” and the environment.

“We are installing these temporary crosswalks as a symbol of Washington, D.C.’s inclusivity and LGBTQ pride,” Bowser said. “For many years, Washington, D.C., has been a leader on LGBTQ rights, and my administration will continue pushing forward to protect and defend the rights of and expand opportunity for our LGBTQ residents. It is an honor to be part of this installation, and I look forward to joining residents from across D.C. at the Capital Pride Parade.”

Bowser’s office said the rainbow crosswalks are temporary in order to “comply with federal standards.”

“In order to create a more permanent installation, community members are currently working with [the Department of Energy and Environment] DOEE and the Anacostia Watershed Society (AWS) to commission artists to paint storm drains with murals that celebrate the neighborhood’s LGBTQ identity,” the mayor’s office said.

The project is a joint effort by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, the Anacostia Watershed Society, and several D.C. city departments, including transportation, energy, and the Office of Planning.

A spokesperson for the Anacostia Watershed Society said the organization received a “Community Stormwater Solutions” grant totaling $20,000 from the D.C. government to fund the project. Each artist will receive a $775 commission for their designs.

