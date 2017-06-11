Another lie from Comey? When he told Congress about it initially he didn’t say it could be fake, that was only raised after he was fired. So another apparent manipulation from Comey.

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey did not tell lawmakers the email that played a role in his decision to publicly intervene in the Hillary Clinton email investigation was fake, as the FBI reportedly believed.

The Washington Post reported May 24 on a Russian intelligence document the FBI obtained that purported to show a “tacit understanding between the Clinton campaign and the Justice Department” over the investigation into Clinton’s email server use. The FBI, according to the report, believed the document was unreliable and possibly fake.

The document cited an email describing how then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had privately assured “someone in the Clinton campaign that the email investigation would not push too deeply into the matter.” If true, it would affect the integrity of the FBI’s investigation, the Post reported:

