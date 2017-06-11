Four injured as 'Molotov cocktail is thrown into a restaurant' in Paris https://t.co/Cauk72kEIT pic.twitter.com/PUwHoyq7PP
Via The Daily Mail:
Three diners were airlifted to hospital with severe burns on Sunday night after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a restaurant in a Paris suburb.
The firebomb attack took place in Aubervilliers, in the troubled Seine-Saint-Denis department, to the north of the French capital.
Armed police were seen surrounding the restaurant soon after 8.30pm, as firemen tended to a blaze, and ambulance crew assisted victims.
‘Three people have been airlifted to hospital by helicopter, while a fourth was treated at the scene,’ said an emergency services source.
‘The restaurant is part of a five-storey building,’the source added. ‘Everything is being done to contain the blaze, and searchfor other victims’.
France is currently under a State of Emergency following a series of terrorist attacks carried out by bombers and gunman working for ISIS and al-Qaeda.