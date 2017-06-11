At this point it’s ridiculous to continue the fishing expedition into the collusion angle. They should continue the Russian intefence angle and then put out a formal report on that.

WASHINGTON – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel called for Congress Sunday to end any investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“That needs to stop,” McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday.”

Republicans control both the House and Senate and are leading the Russia investigations among three major committees: House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This is a fishing expedition,” McDaniel said. “I’m calling for an end to the investigations about President Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians. There’s been no evidence of it. I don’t think that should continue.”

McDaniel didn’t call for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to stop, but urged his probe end to end “quickly.”

